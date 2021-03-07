Trapped Resident Dies in NH House Fire

One man is dead following a house fire in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responded to a single-story home on Meadowbrook Drive shortly before 7p.m. on Saturday where they found the basement and first floor of the home engulfed in flames.

According to the Nashua Fire Department, firefighters removed a man who was found unconscious on the first floor of the home. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of death and the cause of the fire.