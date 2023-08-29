Man dies in ‘unfortunate' construction accident at Boxborough recycling facility

A man who was seriously injured in a construction accident at a recycling facility in Boxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday has died, police said Tuesday.

The man died from serious injuries he received just after 2 p.m. from a piece of heavy machinery that was working at the industrial recycling facility on Codman Hill Road, Boxborough police said.

First responders rushed the man, who wasn't identified beyond being in his 40s, to a hospital by helicopter, but he was later pronounced dead.

"Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with all the family and friends affected by this horrible and unfortunate tragedy," police said in a statement.

What led to the man's death remained under investigation Tuesday morning by local and state police as well as the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Public Safety, police said.

Footage from the scene showed a taped-off excavator that appeared to have broken through the wall of a building at the facility.