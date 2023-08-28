Boxborough

Person severely hurt in Boxborough industrial accident, police say

Footage from the scene showed a taped-off excavator that appeared to have broken through the wall of a building at the facility

By Asher Klein

The scene of an industrial accident in Boxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
A person was severely hurt in an industrial accident in Boxborough, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

The person was flown to a hospital by helicopter, Boxborough police said. He was hurt by a piece of heavy equipment, but more information wasn't immediately available.

The incident took place just after 2 p.m. at a recycling facility on Codman Hill Road, according to police.

Footage from the scene showed a taped-off excavator that appeared to have broken through the wall of a building at the facility.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

