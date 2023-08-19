Man drowns in NH pond while fishing with his fiancée

A man is dead after drowning in a pond Friday night in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning on Crane Neck Pond at around 7:00 p.m. and found an unresponsive man on the shore when they arrived.

The medical examiner declared him dead when he arrived, according to authorities.

The initial investigation says the man was fishing with his fiancée from a canoe when it capsized and went underwater when he tried to turn it back over, police say.

The fiancée was able to pull him to shore and began performing CPR, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.