New Hampshire

Man drowns in NH pond while fishing with his fiancée

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning on Crane Neck Pond at around 7:0 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man is dead after drowning in a pond Friday night in Canterbury, New Hampshire.

Police responded to a report of a possible drowning on Crane Neck Pond at around 7:00 p.m. and found an unresponsive man on the shore when they arrived.

The medical examiner declared him dead when he arrived, according to authorities.

The initial investigation says the man was fishing with his fiancée from a canoe when it capsized and went underwater when he tried to turn it back over, police say.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The fiancée was able to pull him to shore and began performing CPR, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us