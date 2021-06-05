Man Drowns in Plymouth Pond

A man has died after he was found unresponsive Saturday in a pond in Plymouth, Massachusetts, officials said.

A jet skier called 911 after he found the man in the water at White Island Pond in the area of Arrowhead Road and brought him to shore.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Plymouth Fire Department says it responded to the 911 call for a reported drowning around 3:10 p.m. First responders removed the man from the water and began performing CPR on the victim, who was unresponsive.

Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, however, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name, and no other information was immediately available.

An investigation into the drowning is underway.

With dangerous heat expected over the next several days, officials are urging everyone to be responsible around the water and to keep safety top of mind. Saturday's drowning is the latest in a series of drownings across Massachusetts in recent weeks.

On Friday, Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel 'Manny' Familia drowned after going into the water to rescue a 14-year-old. The teen also died.

Less than 10 days ago, on May 27, a 39-year-old Quincy man who was with his son at Houghton's Pond in Milton drowned while trying to retrieve a soccer ball that had gone into the water.

A day prior to that, on May 26, a Framingham teen died after being pulled from Learned Pond. The 16-year-old boy had been swinging on a rope swing and jumping into the pond when he went under.

And on May 15, two cousins -- ages 12 and 13 -- drowned at D.W. Field Park in Brockton. They were skipping rocks near Waldo Lake and did not know how to swim.