Man exposed himself to youths inside Auburn Mall bathroom, police say

A Worcester man is facing lewdness charges after he allegedly exposed himself to three people under the age of 18 in a mall bathroom.

Hector Diaz, 62, was arrested Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police said they were called to the mall on Southbridge Street around 4:15 p.m. where they took a report from three juveniles. They told investigators that they were inside the bathroom in Macy's when a man came out of the stall with his pants down and genitals exposed, despite knowing there were other people in the bathroom.

The victims reported it to a store employee, who called police.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Diaz was charged with open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior. He was arraigned Wednesday where he was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victims. He will also be banned from Macy's through a no trespass order, police said.

No other details were immediately available.