Man Fatally Stabbed in Worcester, Police Say

The 29-year-old man was found wounded early Tuesday on Cutler Street, police said

By Melissa Buja

Worcester Fatal Stabbing
NBC10 Boston

A man was fatally stabbed early Tuesday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said.

Officers were called to Cutler Street near Grafton Street at about 1 a.m. for a report of a stabbing where they located a 29-year-old man with stab wounds, according to Worcester police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released and police didn't say what they believe led up to the incident.

Investigators are still in the early stages of looking into the incident and will release more information when it becomes available, according to police.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651 or submit an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

