Man found dead in frozen Sudbury brook

A body was recovered Wednesday from a frozen brook in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said police were searching for the man, a 67-year-old Sudbury resident, when he was found in a brook on Codjer Lane and pronounced dead.

Aerial footage from the scene showed first responders next to an iced-over stream.

Prosecutors said there was no obvious trauma to the man's body.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts will determine the cause and manner of the man's death, the district attorney's office said.

No further details were immediately available.