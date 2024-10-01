Sudbury

Crane collapses in Sudbury

By Thea DiGiammerino

A crane on its side surrounded by trees, a fence and other wooden structures.
NBC10 Boston

First responders are on the scene of a crane collapse in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

Aerial footage over Sycamore Road shows the crane on the ground and damage to a nearby fence.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to police and fire officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

