Man From Maine Accused of Attacking Police Officers in New York City With Machete

The man accused of attacking three police officers with a machete on New Year's Eve in New York City has been identified.

Authorities identified the man as 19-year-old Trevor Bickford, of Wells, Maine.

Neighbors told News Center Maine that Bickford is one of three children and had worked in a nearby country club as a groundskeeper.

It was also confirmed that the FBI were investigating his home on Alpine Drive in Wells.

This is the weapon that was recovered at the scene. https://t.co/Waaux2hUTt pic.twitter.com/EijU7QUgkQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2023

NBC New York reported that Bickford allegedly approached the officers on Manhattan's 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets armed with a large knife he used to swing at three different officers, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at a press conference.

Sewell said the man dealt two of the officers blows to the head, giving an 8-year veteran a head laceration and a recent police academy graduate a skull fracture. All three NYPD members were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were expected to survive.

At least one officer fired upon the suspect, striking him in the shoulder. Police sources said the alleged attacker's injuries are also non-life-threatening. A preliminary review shows the man has no previous arrests but he was known to federal and local law enforcement because of previous online postings, the sources added.

"We believe this was a sole individual at this time, there's nothing to suggest otherwise," said Mike Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the New York FBI Field Office. The FBI's Joint Terrorism task Force is also investigating.