Man Hit and Killed by Train in Ashland

A man was hit and killed by a train in Ashland, Massachusetts, Thursday night, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said.

The DA's office is investigating the crash, which happened around 7:40 p.m. after the train had left the MBTA's Framingham Station. The victim, identified as 45-year-old Ashland resident Jason Haywood, may have been trying to cross the tracks at the time, the DA said.

The crash led to significant delays on the Framingham/Worcester line Thursday night.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the DA's office, Massachusetts State Police and MBTA police.

No other details were immediately available.