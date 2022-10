A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a delivery van Wednesday night in Groton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Emergency crews in Groton responded just after 8 p.m. to the pedestrian crash on Boston Road.

Police say the victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Lahey Clinic.

The driver of the van stayed at the scene. Police believe the van hit another vehicle, as well.

No further information was immediately available.