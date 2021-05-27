Man in Custody After Wild Scooter Pursuit Ends in Medford

Authorities in Medford, Massachusetts on Thursday put a man in custody after he led them on a pursuit through multiple towns during which he was seen erratically riding a scooter on highways.

Aerial footage showed police handcuff the man on Mystic Avenue after he was followed by authorities as he rode on Interstate 95 in Danvers, then Interstate 93, before he was finally stopped in Medford Square.

The man was seen at times during the pursuit riding on the wrong side of the highway and weaving through traffic.

Police, who believed the man might be suicidal, said they followed him "in a manner attempting to not escalate the situation."

No one was hurt in the pursuit, but police said the man was taken to a local hospital.

At one point on a highway off ramp, the driver nearly struck a police cruiser attempting to stop him.

Immediately before being put into custody, the man was seen making a U-turn on Mystic Avenue and weaving through cars before being stopped by police and handcuffed on the ground.

A ambulance was seen in the area where the man was put in handcuffs.

It was unclear if the man would face charges.

AJ Brignolo, a witness, said he saw helicopters flying overhead before the man was put in custody.

"I saw the moped guy sitting at fence... hands behind his back," he said. "Happy everyone's okay, no one got hurt."

