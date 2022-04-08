Man Indicted on Murder Charge After Deadly Sharon Crash

A grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old man on a second-degree murder charge after a deadly 2021 crash in Sharon, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.

Nicholas Snyder, 22, was indicted on charges of second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter - OUI and assault with a dangerous weapon in the death of 21-year-old Kevin Earley, who was killed in a crash on Nov. 7, 2021.

Family members spoke about 21-year-old Kevin Earley, who was killed when a driver, allegedly speeding, caused a crash on Route 1 in Sharon, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors said Snyder was speeding at more than 100 miles per hour when he approached the intersection of Route 1 and Old Post Road in Sharon, where Early was stopped at a red light. Snyder's Nissan Altima smashed into Earley's Subaru Forester, pushing it into the intersection. Earley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 Boston shows a speeding white sedan on Route 1 north with a police cruiser in pursuit, 0.9 miles from the scene of the fatal crash, and just minutes prior to the incident.

State police said a witness reported a car driving erratically on Route 1 north in Foxboro around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The video was captured shortly before a fatal crash Sunday night on Route 1 in Sharon, Massachusetts.

A state trooper assigned to a work detail on Route 1 north saw the suspect vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima, pass his location around that same time at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.

Synder also hit a Dodge Durango, which was pushed into a Toyota Corolla, according to the DA's office. The people in those vehicles had minor injuries.

Snyder pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident in Stoughton District Court after the crash in November 2021, and has been in home confinement. Following the indictment, he was taken into custody to face a Norfolk Superior Court Judge, who increased his bail from $5,000 to $50,000. He must also submit to several conditions including no weapons or firearms; stay away and have no contact with the witnesses and the victim’s family; remain drug and alcohol free; GPS monitoring with home confinement; and reside with and remain in the custody of his mother.

He is next scheduled to appear in Norfolk Superior Court on July 12 for a pretrial conference.