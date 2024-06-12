Man injured in Worcester shooting

A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Police say they responded to the bus terminal area at Union Station around 6:30 p.m. They say the shooting did not occur on a bus.

The man was hospitalized, but police did not give any word on his condition.

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.

No further details were immediately available.