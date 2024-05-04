Man intentionally hit by car in Milford after argument over parking

A man was allegedly intentionally struck by a car in Milford, Massachusetts, after he got into a verbal argument with another man over where he was parked overnight.

Milford police say they responded to Milford Regional Hospital around 4:09 a.m. Saturday to talk with a man who walked in for treatment after being hit by a car.

The victim told officers that he got into a verbal altercation with another man around 2:28 a.m. after he told him that he was parked in the middle of the road. As he was walking away, the victim reportedly heard the acceleration of an engine before he was struck and flipped over the car.

Milford police responded to the scene of the collision and found items belonging to the victim, as well as pooled blood.

A subsequent investigation led officers to Alejandro Gonzalez, police say. The 28-year-old Milford man was arrested at 5:48 a.m. and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of personal injury, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger, and marked lanes violation.

It was not immediately clear when Gonzalez was due in court. Further information was not provided.