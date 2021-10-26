Man Killed in Manchester Pedestrian Crash

A New Hampshire man died Monday night after he was struck by a car in Manchester, police said.

The pedestrian was walking on McGregor Street when a car collided with him in the roadway around 7:15 p.m., according to Manchester police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers found a 67-year-old Manchester man with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to Catholic Medical Center where he later died.

The driver, a 24-year-old Manchester resident, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Police are not releasing the pedestrian or driver's name until next of kin notifications have been made.

It was not immediately clear why the man was in the roadway, or what caused the car to strike him.

The crash, including its cause, is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's traffic unit at 603-668-8711.