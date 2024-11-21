Man killed, woman injured in crash on I-93 in Bow, NH

A crash Wednesday on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, left one person dead and another injured.

State police responded near Mile Marker 32.4 around 5:41 p.m. to find a sedan and an SUV involved in a crash.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The sedan's driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the SUV was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday, police said. No names have been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They say witnesses reported multiple vehicles moving at high speeds. Any witnesses who haven't spoken with police are asked to email Trooper Noah Gooch.