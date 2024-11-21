New Hampshire

Man killed, woman injured in crash on I-93 in Bow, NH

New Hampshire State Police say a highway crash involving a sedan and an SUV left one person dead and another hurt

New Hampshire State Police

A crash Wednesday on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire, left one person dead and another injured.

State police responded near Mile Marker 32.4 around 5:41 p.m. to find a sedan and an SUV involved in a crash.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The sedan's driver, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the SUV was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday, police said. No names have been released.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. They say witnesses reported multiple vehicles moving at high speeds. Any witnesses who haven't spoken with police are asked to email Trooper Noah Gooch.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us