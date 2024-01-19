Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter charges in deadly Mass. Christmas crash

A man charged with manslaughter over the deaths of a couple and their grandson in a crash on a Massachusetts bridge on Christmas pleaded not guilty at his second arraignment in the case Friday.

Adam Gauthier, 41, is accused of driving drunk the wrong way on the Somerset side of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge when he hit two vehicles, including an SUV carrying three members of the Arruda family from Seekonk. Floriano Arruda, 73, and his 15-year-old grandson Jacoby Arruda died at the scene, while Floriano's wife, 68-year-old Donna Arruda, died days later at Rhode Island Hospital, authorities have said.

More than a dozen members of the Arrudas' family were in the courtroom in Fall River for Gauthier's arraignment, NBC affiliate WJAR reported. A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of the New York City man, who was using crutches in court, for manslaughter and OUI charges brought after Donna Arruda died.

His lawyer argued that the bridge was foggy on the night of the crash, while a prosecutor said Gauthier failed several field sobriety tests and admitted to officers he'd drunken alcohol and probably should not have been behind the wheel, WJAR reported.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gauthier was previously arraigned, from a hospital bed, on two other sets of charges over the deaths of Floriano and Jacoby Arruda. A judge ordered him held on $100,000 cash bail.

The crash took place about 11:10 p.m. on the westbound side of the bridge, police have said. Investigators believe Gauthier, who previously lived in Somerset, was driving a 2023 Land Rover SUV toward Fall River when it hit the Arrudas' 2014 Infiniti QX50 SUV head-on, as well as a 2019 Honda Accord with two women inside.

The two women, from Taunton, were hospitalized as well, but were expected to survive, police have said. They haven't been identified.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.