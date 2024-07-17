Man pulled from water at Walden Pond

A man was pulled from the water at Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they responded around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a man struggling in the water. He was treated on scene by EMS and rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

The man's condition was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.