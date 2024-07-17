Concord

Man pulled from water at Walden Pond

The man was treated on scene by EMS and rushed to the hospital for further treatment, according to Massachusetts State Police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man was pulled from the water at Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they responded around 5:20 p.m. for reports of a man struggling in the water. He was treated on scene by EMS and rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

The man's condition was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

