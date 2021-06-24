Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Man Seriously Injured in Randolph Shooting

A 25-year-old Randolph man is in the hospital after being shot twice in the leg, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot multiple times Wednesday night in Randolph, Massachusetts.

Police found the man with two gunshot wounds in his leg after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of 8 Sunset Drive around 7:20 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The man lives in Randolph, but does not live where the shooting occurred, police said.

Randolph police are still investigating the shooting, but believe that the victim was targeted and that this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212. No further information was immediately available.

Local

forecast 4 hours ago

Final Day of Comfortable Air Before Heat, Humidity Returns Friday

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Lawmakers to Consider Automatic License Plate Reader Proposals

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsRandolph
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us