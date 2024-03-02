MBTA

Man shatters MBTA bus window in road rage incident, police say

No injury was reported, police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Transit police

An MBTA bus driver was the victim of a road rage incident Friday evening in Boston, police say.

According to Transit Police, a 31-year-old punched the driver side window of a Morton/Theodore bus for an unknown reason. That driver, whose name was not released, will be summoned into court for malicious damage to property.

A photo shared online by Transit Police shows splintered glass from the top to the bottom of the bus window.

No other information was available.

