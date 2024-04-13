Worcester

Man shot dead overnight in Worcester

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was shot dead in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Police responded to a reported Shotspotter activation on Allendale Street shortly after 2a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and no additional information has been released. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Worcester Police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us