Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests

There was no immediate update on the 22-year-old victim's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Worcester police cruiser day
NBC10 Boston

A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition.

There was no word on any arrests in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester detectives at 508-799-8651.

