Man stabbed in Worcester

A man was injured in a stabbing Saturday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Worcester police say they responded around 1:30 to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon on Oberlin Street and found an adult male with stab wounds.

The victim was alert and conscious before being taken to the hospital, police said. His name has not been released.

Police did not share any information about a possible suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.