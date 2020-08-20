Man Stabbed Inside Encore Boston Harbor Casino

Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Massachusetts, overnight.

State police said the suspect, David E. Guante, 30, of Natick, was arrested in a parking lot across the street from the casino, where he had fled after the alleged stabbing. A small knife was recovered by police.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Guante is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Police said the stabbing occurred around 2 a.m. during an altercation in the main cashier cage area of the casino.

Casino security and state troopers broke up a large party in a private suite at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

The victim, a 24-year-old Lynn man, was located in the casino's lobby after the incident. He was conscious and alert and was able to provide police with a description of the suspect.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what police said is believed to be a minor puncture wound. He is expected to survive.

No further information was immediately available.

Encore Boston Reopens to the public Sunday after shuttered due to the pandemic.

Thursday's stabbing was just the latest in a series of incidents at the casino in recent days.

On Sunday, a man in his 30s was shot after leaving the casino around 3 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

The suspect in that shooting, Daryl Brown, 29, of Randolph, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Brown and the other man had been in an argument in the lobby of the casino just prior to the shooting. Preliminary investigation shows that Brown allegedly waited for the man outside of the casino garage and followed him to the Sweetser Circle area, where he fired multiple shots into the man's vehicle.

Also over the weekend, police were called in after a large party was held in one of the casino's private suites in violation of the state's guidelines for indoor gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. Videos of the party showed many attendees not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.