Man Struck, Killed While Changing Tire on Route 2 in Leominster

A man was struck by a car and killed while changing a tire in the breakdown lane on Route 2 in Leominster Sunday evening. His family was standing outside of the car, except for a minor who was asleep inside.

Massachusetts State Police responded to the car crash on Route 2 westbound in the area of the 100.8 mile marker in Leominster around 6:45 p.m. Troopers immediately called for EMS when they arrived on scene.

Daniel Levangie, 44, of Wendell, was changing the tire on his 1997 Ford F350 in the breakdown lane. A 51-year-old man from Fitchburg, driving a 2013 Chevy Sonic, drifted into the breakdown lane where Levangie was changing his tire.

The Chevy struck the back of Levangie’s Ford. Levangie was also hit, and sustained fatal injuries. The minor, who was asleep inside the car at the time, was treated for their injuries on scene.

The 51-year-old Fitchburg man who was driving the Chevy Sonic was taken via ambulance to UMass Memorial Medical Center with minor injuries.

MassDOT closed right travel lane for approximately three hours to accommodate the rescue effort and investigation, which remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.