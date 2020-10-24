Local

Hyannis

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit by Car in Hyannis

The victim, a male in his 40s, was driven to Rhode Island Hospital

By Jake Levin

A man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to a Providence hospital from Cape Cod after he was hit by a vehicle in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Friday night fire officials said.

The man, who is in his 40s, was hit by a car while he was walking on Falmouth Road near Bearse Road in Hyannis, according to the Hyannis Fire Department. The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and is not currently facing charges, officials said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance the roughly 75 miles to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. He was originally slated to be flown to the hospital, authorities said, but the helicopter couldn't fly because of weather conditions in southern New England.

