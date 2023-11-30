sexual assault

Man suspected in 2021 NH armed sexual assault arrested

Jimmie Lee Carlton is believed to have been involved in similar incidents, Manchester police said, and asked anyone with information to contact them

By Asher Klein

Jimmie Lee Carlton
NBC10 Boston

A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in Manchester, New Hampshire, two years ago is under arrest, police said Thursday, and he's belived to have been involved in similar attacks.

Jimmie Lee Carlton, 57, was arrested on Wednesday in Littleton, New Hampshire, on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and criminal threatening with a firearm over the 2021 incident, according to Manchester police.

Police didn't share more information about the alleged 2021 assault, including the date.

Carlton is believed to have been involved in similar incidents, police said, and asked anyone with information to contact Manchester detectives at 603-670-6993 or 603-792-5511.

