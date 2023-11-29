Woman's death at NH home being investigated as homicide

A day after announcing a woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, police confirmed the woman was killed and her death is considered a homicide.

The case was an active homicide investigation as of Wednesday morning, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office confirmed. They expected to share more information later in the day.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit was at the Joffre Street home Wednesday morning; authorities haven't identified the woman who was found dead, said how she died or whether anyone's been taken into custody.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office has previously said that there was not believed to be a threat to the public.

Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, say they found a woman dead inside of a home on Tuesday. They say her death is considered suspicious.

Neighbors said that an older husband and wife live at the home and that their adult son may have recently moved back in with them.

"All of a sudden, we saw some police cars come up. Cops running," said Michelle Toto, who lives across the street. "We could hear them saying, you know, they're trying to get in. They had guns drawn."

She said her husband told her someone else at the home had stab wounds, though investigators have not said anything about someone else at the home being injured.

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said, "My phone has been blowing up from friends and other neighbors just saying, 'My gosh, are you okay? Is everything okay?' It's nerve wracking. Of course, you don't usually see stuff like this happen on your home street."

Toto said she hasn't had any issues with the family that lives at the home that had become the center of a police investigation: "Very nice people. I can't imagine, it's heart-wrenching."