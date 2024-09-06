Man wanted for aggravated assault in Boston, police say

A man is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident last week in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Aug. 28, Boston police said. Details surrounding the alleged assault weren't released.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The man was described as being in his 30s, who was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black hat and carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).