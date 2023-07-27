Man wanted for smashing car windows in at least 4 vehicles in same NH town

Police are searching for a man believed to have smashed out car windshields in at least four vehicles in a New Hampshire town earlier this week.

Newmarket police said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of an individual smashing out the back window of their vehicle. Within a span of about 10 minutes, police said they received three other reports of similar incidents at several residences around town.

All of the reporting parties gave similar descriptions of the vehicle involved. Police were able to identify the vehicle as a 2018 silver Ford Escape. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the car.

A string of similar incidents was reported overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday as well, according to police.

After further investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Travis J. Moseley, 23, of Portsmouth, the man they believe is responsible for the acts of vandalism. He is known to drive a silver 2018 Ford Escape with New Hampshire license plate 5267413.

Anyone who sees Moseley or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Newmarket Police immediately at 603-659-6636.