Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Man Wanted in Boston Robbery Spotted Via Neck Tattoo of His Name

Getty Images

A man who was on the Boston Police Most Wanted list was seen in the area of 109 Main Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they were able to identify the man with the help of his name tattooed visibly on his neck.

40-year-old Francisco Mahon was arrested on an outstanding robbery warrant.

Authorities say is accused of pulling a knife and attempting to physically assault a person in Dorchester. Police say he stole the victim’s wallet, gold jewelry and fled the scene on foot

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mahon is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us