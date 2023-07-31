Man wanted in Hyde Park hit-and-run that killed boy, 4, turns himself in

A man wanted in a hit-and-run car crash that left a 4-year-old boy dead this month in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood has turned himself in, police said Monday.

Olguens Joseph was wanted on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury and death and operating an unregistered/uninsured vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The child was hit Tuesday, July 18, about 9:30 p.m. on Wood Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Police have not released the child's name, but family member Heroldy Limage has identified the victim as his 4-year-old nephew, Ivan Pierre.

After the crash, police said they were searching for a dark grey subcompact hatchback seen driving toward Cummins Highway. They later said it was believed to be a grey Chevrolet Spark from between 2016 and 2022.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

Limage has told NBC10 Boston that the family was gathered the night of the crash and getting ready to go outside to see a car that Ivan's mother had just bought when they heard the crash.

"Honestly, if he even sees this, just turn yourself in," Limage said. "The least you could've done is just stop and check on the kid. That was too much for you to do. You know, help us by stopping this suffering. Bring yourself to the police and let them do their job."

Immediately following the crash, an off-duty firefighter who was in the area provided first aid to the child.

"Its absolutely devastating to think about what transpired in just a split second," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a news conference after the crash. "I'm also very grateful that a member of our Boston Fire Department immediately stopped off-duty and did what was possible to try and render first aid until EMS and other first responders arrived."