Man Who Ran Newton Circus School Sexually Assaulted 15-Year-Old, Prosecutors Say

A Massachusetts circus coach was arrested Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old former student multiple times in the summer of 2020, authorities said.

Whitman native Steven Santos, 43, ran Simply Circus in Newton, Plymouth County prosecutors said in a statement Friday. Police spent months investigating whether he'd assaulted the former student.

Santos was arrested Thursday at a residence in Whitman, prosecutors said, accusing him of sexually assaulting the 15-year-old, who was not identified, four times in July and August.

The circus coach was arraigned in Brockton District Court later that day on three charges of indecent assault and battery on someone 14 or older and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to prosecutors. Santos pleaded not guilty and was held on bail of $7,500, on conditions of not contacting the victim, their family or any minors.

Santos no longer runs Simply Circus, which coaches people circus techniques and acrobatics, prosecutors said. A website that appears to be connected to the business only showed a welcome message and an email for contacting on Friday afternoon.

Santos' next court date is March 19. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Whitman police at 781-447-1212.