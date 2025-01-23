Massachusetts

Firefighters deal with frozen hydrants battling flames in Manchester-by-the-Sea

Manchester-by-the-Sea firefighters encountered frozen water hydrants, which caused a major water issue as they battled the fire on Summer Street Wednesday night

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Flames engulfed a two-story garage in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts, late Wednesday night, where the extreme cold presented some challenges for firefighters.

The fire department said it responded to the area of 109 Summer Street after receiving a call around 9:10 p.m. from a passerby reporting a large house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a three-car garage taken over by fire. Bright orange flames could be seen shooting from the home's roof into the dark night sky around 9:30 p.m.

With the bitter cold temps, firefighters also encountered frozen water hydrants, which caused a major water issue.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury but was not taken to a local hospital, the fire department said. No one else was injured.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

