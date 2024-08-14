Manchester

Man critically hurt in Manchester, NH, market shooting

The 27-year-old who was wounded walked into Elliott Hospital, police said, and was in critical but stable condition

By Asher Klein

El Parcero Market in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a person was shot Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man was critically wounded in a shooting inside a market in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting came about 9:50 a.m. after a confrontation in the store, El Parcero Market on Maple Street, according to Manchester police. No arrests have been announced.

The 27-year-old who was wounded walked into Elliott Hospital, police said, and was in critical but stable condition. The suspected shooter left the store on foot.

Anyone with information on what happened was asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or anonymously at 603-624-4040.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterNew Hampshire
