Manchester

Youth injured in Manchester, NH, shooting

By Thea DiGiammerino

Generic Police Generic Lights Generic Police Lights
NBC10 Boston

A youth was struck by gunfire in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police said the victim, whose exact age was not given, was inside a home on Spruce Street when they were struck. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The case remains under investigation and more details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

More New Hampshire news

Aug 12

Five people diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease after visiting Lincoln, NH

Maine Aug 12

NH man dies in Maine crash; alcohol apparently a factor, police say

New Hampshire Aug 10

3 arrested after shots are fired outside NH hookah bar

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ManchesterNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us