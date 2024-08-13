Youth injured in Manchester, NH, shooting

A youth was struck by gunfire in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police said the victim, whose exact age was not given, was inside a home on Spruce Street when they were struck. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation and more details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call police.