Manchester to Close Homeless Encampment Following Court Ruling

The City of Manchester, New Hampshire is expected to remove a homeless encampment that's been set up along a stretch of the city's sidewalks on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge ruled the City of Manchester could move forward with its previously-announced plan to close the encampment on the sidewalks – citing the ongoing public health and safety issues.

Happening Now: @mht_nh_police are putting up barricades ahead of the city’s plan to clear out and clean up the homeless encampments today in Manchester, NH. Details on @NBC10Boston & @NECN pic.twitter.com/Jydpec2VET — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) January 18, 2023

The encampment is in the area of Manchester Street and Pine Street. Outreach teams began notifying people living in the area about 10 days ago that the city planned to clear out and clean up the encampment, officials said.

Nonprofit and faith-based partners have been working with city officials since then, conducting daily outreach, connecting the homeless living here to shelters, storage for belongings and other resources, the city said.

A nearby daycare owner, however, said that it’s too little, too late.

Kristine Larocque plans to close after dealing with months of drug use in the area, sexual activity, fights, public urination and even finding needles in their parking lot.

“We try to shield the kids as much as we can from the outgoing activity," Kristine Larocque said "We close the curtains, we keep the windows closed, we’ve stopped bringing them on the playground because of the activity that we’re seeing in the street, the things that we’re hearing, the things that we’re finding in the playground.”

The ACLU sent a statement urging the city to postpone the eviction.

"While we are disappointed with the court’s decision, we continue to believe that any eviction is unconstitutional in the absence of the City providing a 24-hour place for unhoused people to sleep," the statement said.

It’s unclear what time city officials plan to begin clearing out the encampment on Wednesday.