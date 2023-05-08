Man's Body Pulled From Merrimack River in Lawrence

A man's body was pulled from the Merrimack River in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Monday, the second body found in the area since Sunday.

Lawrence police said the initial 911 call came into Methuen, but the body was recovered in Lawrence, near the Abe Bashara Boat House.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Lawrence Police are investigating.

No other details were immediately released.

This is the second such incident in recent days. Over the weekend a dive team and local firefighters pulled the body of 31-year-old Ryan Cooper from the water in Methuen. Investigators have not said what happened, but foul play is not suspected, the district attorney said. Officials have not said if the incidents are connected.