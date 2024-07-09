Marshfield dog owners warned after pet dies from illness: ‘Something viral could be going around'

A dog in Marshfield, Massachusetts, died after showing signs of what was believed to be kennel cough, the Marshfield Animal Control said Tuesday, warning dog owners that something "viral" could be circulating.

The dog that died started showing symptoms last week, according to animal control. Two other dogs in the household, they said, were also exhibiting signs, such as coughing and sneezing.

"They were all on medication," said animal control. "The owner stated that the dog that passed away was otherwise healthy and young."

The dogs did frequent the Marshfield Dog Park, animal control said.

Animal control is advising dog owners not to share their pets' water bowls or toys, especially at the dog park.

Dog owners should call their veterinarian if their dog starts to show symptoms and then notify the Marshfield Animal Control.