Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tewksbury

Mass. 2nd Grader Meets Waffles the Police Dog After Sending Sweet Letter

Tewksbury officers brought Police K-9 Waffles to meet Avery and her classmates at the Dewing School

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Tewksbury police/Twitter

A second grader in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, sent an adorable letter to the city's police department asking if she could meet Officer Waffles because she thought he was "super duper cute."

Avery Romano shared in her letter that she loves Waffles so much, and she also has a dog of her own -- a puggle named Cody.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There was a cute puppy drawing, too, and she said she hopes the officers have an awesome day every day.

How could Tewksbury police turn down such a sweet request? They couldn't.

Officers brought Police K-9 Waffles to meet Avery and her classmates at the Dewing School, as well as several other classes, too.

The visit put a smile on everyone's face, Tewksbury police said.

This article tagged under:

TewksburyMassachusettsTewksbury PoliceTewksbury Police Departmentk9 police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us