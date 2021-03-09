Mass. Arts Industry Takes $588M Hit Amid Pandemic, Study Finds

Experts are seeing some staggering numbers in the arts industry -- one of the hardest hit by the pandemic -- that indicate a difficult road to economic recovery in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Cultural Council has been tracking the data since the start of the pandemic. They released a new study that shows cultural organizations in the state have lost more than $588.3 million in revenue since March of 2020.

Artists and others working in this sector report a combined loss of more than $30 million in income. About 30,000 jobs have been impacted in the state.

Now, these organizations are trying to find a way to stay open and purchase equipment to meet new safety measures with an uncertain future for performances.

Meanwhile, there is a proposal to cut 10% in funding for this sector out of the state budget. It’s a blow industry leaders say would be crippling.

“It’s not just us," Matt Chapuran of Lyric Stage Co. Boston said. "In a typical year, we employ hundreds of theater artists and related professions. It’s down to the printers that print our program books.”

“We’re going to rely very very much on legislative support and public support in terms of funding until we can fill in the gaps -- until we can recover as a sector," Michael Bobbitt of the Massachusetts Cultural Council said.

Before the pandemic, the cultural nonprofit organizations in Massachusetts helped generate $2.3 billion a year in economic activity.