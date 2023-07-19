Mass. court system experiencing statewide shutdown, judge says

A statewide legal system is down, a judge said in a Boston court Wednesday, apparently affecting legal cases in Massachusetts.

The MassCourts system outage was holding up the arraignment of Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara on charges in a recent car crash, a judge said in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court — it couldn't go forward until new charges were entered into the system.

BREAKING: MassCourts experiencing a statewide shutdown right before Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara’s arraignment. Not clear how long it will be delayed. — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) July 19, 2023

An error message was visible on a MassCourts web page saying, "Name search is currently unavailable in Land Court. Case type and case number searches are available. For assistance, contact the Land Court Recorder's Office at 617-788-7470. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

It wasn't immediately clear if the error message was related.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to MassCourts for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.