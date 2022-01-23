Local

Massachusetts

Mass. Firefighting Academy to Graduate Nearly 40 Recruits

By The Associated Press

Nearly 40 people are scheduled to graduate from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in two separate graduation ceremonies this week.

Nineteen recruits will receive certificates of completion during a ceremony this Friday at Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow. They represent 11 departments in Bedford, Everett, Falmouth, Medway, Milford, Natick, Needham, North Andover, Northborough, Sudbury, and Winchester.

Another 17 recruits will be honored the same day at the academy’s Bridgewater campus. They are from eight departments in Melrose, Milton, Norton, Sandwich, Sharon, Somerset, Taunton, and Wellfleet.

