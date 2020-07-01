Mass. Gov. Baker to Discuss Food Insecurity, Provide Coronavirus Update

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday will address efforts to address food insecurity as the state grapples with the devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Baker was expected to hold a news conference after touring the YMCA of Greater Boston at 12 p.m.

The scheduled remarks come as the administration launches initiatives aimed at assisting those hit hard by the pandemic and bolstering the economy.

Also Wednesday, the state will begin accepting applications Wednesday for a new $20 million fund that aims to help people behind on their rent or mortgage payments amid the coronavirus crisis.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance program (ERMA) Tuesday, saying it will provide direct funding to eligible households who have suffered financial hardship during the state of emergency put in place during the pandemic.

The program uses a mix of the CARES Act and other federal funds to give low-income families up to $4,000 per household. The new funding will serve twice as many households as the traditional Residential Assistance for Families in Transition program (RAFT) by expanding the eligibility to families who would otherwise not qualify.

Additionally, Baker announced a $275 million coronavirus recovery package last week.

The spending plan is an update to economic development legislation filed in March and includes a targeted package of investments across housing, community development and business competitiveness, issues brought to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package would amend the scope of several proposed programs to target funding to specific communities including those hardest hit by COVID-19, reallocate funding to better address the economic impacts of the pandemic and establish new tools to promote equity and drive economic growth.

It also calls for more funding to invest in blighted and distressed homes, for small business grants and to advance new housing production in Massachusetts.

The state is in the second step of Phase 2 of the state's 4-phased reopening plan. It allows indoor dining to begin, increases capacity at offices from 25% to 50% and allows retailers to open fitting rooms, though by appointment only.

In a bid to to provide a lift to the economy, Baker announced Tuesday visitors from seven nearby states would be exempt from a 14-day quarantine advisory upon arriving the state.

In a news conference, Baker said he was able to lift the guidelines for travelers from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey starting Wednesday due to a "significant decline in cases and new hospitalizations" in those places.

"We believe this change reflects the facts in the ground, and is consistent with the Commonwealth's approach to COVID-19," he said.

"Our hope is that many folks will still be able to visit their favorite places in our great state," he said, acknowledging that the summer would continue to be difficult for residents and businesses.

Visitors from outside the neighboring seven states should still comply with the 14-day quarantine, a guideline that his been in place for nearly two months. This does not apply to workers deemed essential coming into the state for work purposes, Baker said.

Baker said anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus is urged not to enter the state.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths, the first time that's happened in months.

At the same time, the state's official coronavirus death toll dropped by just over 40 people as part of a data clean-up of duplicate reports, the officials said.

The state Department of Public Health reported no new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday in its daily COVID-19 report and cited "ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports" for the number of deaths decreasing in the day's report.

A representative for the department explained that the lack of new deaths reported Tuesday was not connected to the data cleanup.

Massachusetts' death toll was lowered to 8,054, down 41 from where it stood in Monday's report. The department identified 114 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 108,882.