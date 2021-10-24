Mass. Hiker Collapses and Dies on NH Trail

A hiker collapsed on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Franconia and died Saturday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The department was notified Saturday morning that a hiker was receiving CPR on the trail. The 53-year-old man from Beverly, Massachusetts was hiking with a partner when he suddenly collapsed one mile from the trailhead.

Two emergency medical technicians were hiking the same trail and immediately started performing CPR, but they could not revive the hiker. Conservation officers and rescue volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team brought the hiker back to the trailhead.

The man's name was not released publicly because his family was still being notified.