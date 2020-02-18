Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
politics

Mass. Lawmaker Facing Federal Charges That He Used Campaign Funds Illegally

The FBI said state Rep. David Nangle was arrested at his home in Lowell on Tuesday morning

By Marc Fortier

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A Massachusetts lawmaker has been arrested on federal charges, including allegations that he illegally used campaign funds.

The FBI Boston said state Rep. David Nangle, a Democrat, was arrested by FBI and IRS special agents at his home in Lowell on Tuesday morning. He faces dozens of charges, the FBI said.

Additional details are expected to be released at a 10:30 a.m. press conference in Boston.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

43 mins ago

Stolen Lamborghinis Recovered in Malden Crash

weather new england 3 hours ago

Rain and Snow to Hit Western New England Later Today

Nangle has served in the state Legislature since 1999. He currently serves on the House Committee on Ethics, the House Committee on Rules and the Joint Committee on Rules.

This article tagged under:

politicsFBIMassachusetts StatehouseDavid Nangle
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us