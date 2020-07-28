Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
U.S. Marshals Service

Mass. Man Arrested After Allegedly Faking His Own Death to Avoid Prosecution

The man said he needed nearly $440,000 in loans after he claimed that he needed to pay dozens of employees at three restaurants he owned

generic handcuffs
Getty Images

A businessman who federal authorities allege faked his own death to avoid prosecution for fraudulently seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in forgivable loans intended for businesses struggling from the pandemic has been captured, federal authorities said.

David A. Staveley, who also goes by Kurt Sanborn, was captured last week in Georgia, according to a statement Saturday from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Staveley, of Andover, Massachusetts, wanted nearly $440,000 in loans claiming that he needed to pay dozens of employees at three restaurants he owned, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said when the charges were brought in May. However, two of the restaurants weren’t open before the pandemic began and had no employees, and he didn’t have any connection to the third, authorities said.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police 10 hours ago

Man in Custody After Dragging Officer With His Car, Highway Chase

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

Firefighters Battle Quincy House Fire on Scorching Hot Day

Staveley had been released to home confinement, but on May 26, he removed his GPS monitor and disappeared, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

His vehicle was found near a beach in Quincy, Massachusetts, last month. The vehicle was unlocked with the key in the ignition, and his wallet, credit cards, driver’s license and a suicide note were found in the car, authorities said.

But no evidence was found that he had taken his own life, and marshals concluded that Staveley faked his death and fled to avoid prosecution.

Staveley fled first to Tennessee and then to Georgia, where authorities determined he was using a false identity and driving a vehicle with stolen plates, and he was arrested Thursday in Alpharetta, Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

At the time of his arrest, he had multiple forms of identification and ID badges bearing different names, authorities said.

He is expected to appear in court in Georgia at an undetermined date, authorities said.

An email seeking comment was left Monday with Staveley’s attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

U.S. Marshals Servicefraudfake deathMassachusetts man
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us