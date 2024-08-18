Massachussets

Mass. man arrested after police chase, crash into Chelmsford cemetery

31-year-old John Boualaphanh is facing several charges in connection with the ordeal, Chelmsford police say

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Pepperell, Massachusetts, man was arrested following a police chase Friday in which he allegedly crashed into a Chelmsford cemetery and knocked down a "Wrong Way" sign on Interstate 495.

Chelmsford police say 31-year-old John Boualaphanh is facing several charges after the ordeal, including failure to stop for police; operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense); operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration; uninsured motor vehicle; two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; and attaching plates.

According to police, a Chelmsford officer first saw a Honda Accord traveling on Riverneck Road around 6:30 p.m. and discovered that the license plates on the Honda actually belonged to a Toyota Sienna.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, police said.

A second Chelmsford officer became involved with the pursuit, and as they got closer, police say they saw the vehicle had spun wildly and crashed into a metal fence at nearby St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The vehicle continued, eventually reaching the I-495 onramp on Chelmsford Street, where the driver allegedly made a U-turn from the ramp back onto the roadway, passing multiple vehicles, running a stop sign on Fletcher Street and then turning onto the I-495 south onramp on North Road.

The vehicle then crossed the grassy median and knocked down a Massachusetts Department of Transportation "Wrong Way" sign, also damaging the vehicle's front-end and bumper, police said.

A Chelmsford Police sergeant monitoring the situation made the decision to end the pursuit -- consistent with department policy to avoid high danger pursuits -- and the last known location of the vehicle was radioed to police in the area.​

Police say they tracked the license plate used on the Honda to a Pepperell resident.

Chelmsford and Pepperell detectives went to the home, where they found the damaged Honda parked. Boualaphanh was arrested without incident, police said. He was held pending a bail hearing and will likely be arraigned Monday at Lowell District Court, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

